Smart Parking Guidance System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Parking Guidance System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Parking Guidance System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Parking Guidance System include Altiux Innovations, Amano McGann, Inc., Amco S.A., BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), Cisco Systems, Inc., CivicSmart, Inc., Deteq Solutions, Flowbird and gtechna, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Parking Guidance System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Government
- Transport Transit
Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smart Parking Guidance System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smart Parking Guidance System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Altiux Innovations
- Amano McGann, Inc.
- Amco S.A.
- BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- CivicSmart, Inc.
- Deteq Solutions
- Flowbird
- gtechna
- INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.
- Meter Feeder, Inc.
- Mindteck
- Municipal Parking Services, Inc.
- Nedap N.V.
- Park Assist
- ParkHelp Technologies
- ParkJockey
- ParkMe Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- SKIDATA AG
- Smart Parking Ltd.
- SpotHero, Inc.
- Swarco AG
- Urbiotica, S.L.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Parking Guidance System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Parking Guidance System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Parking Guidance System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Parking Guidance System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Parking Guidance System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Parking Guidance System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Parking Guidance System Companies
