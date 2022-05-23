Smart Parking Guidance System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Parking Guidance System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104905/global-smart-parking-guidance-system-forecast-2022-2028-461

The global Smart Parking Guidance System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Parking Guidance System include Altiux Innovations, Amano McGann, Inc., Amco S.A., BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), Cisco Systems, Inc., CivicSmart, Inc., Deteq Solutions, Flowbird and gtechna, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Parking Guidance System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Government

Transport Transit

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Parking Guidance System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Parking Guidance System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Altiux Innovations

Amano McGann, Inc.

Amco S.A.

BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CivicSmart, Inc.

Deteq Solutions

Flowbird

gtechna

INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH

Kapsch TrafficCom

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

Meter Feeder, Inc.

Mindteck

Municipal Parking Services, Inc.

Nedap N.V.

Park Assist

ParkHelp Technologies

ParkJockey

ParkMe Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

SKIDATA AG

Smart Parking Ltd.

SpotHero, Inc.

Swarco AG

Urbiotica, S.L.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-smart-parking-guidance-system-forecast-2022-2028-461-7104905

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Parking Guidance System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Parking Guidance System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Parking Guidance System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Parking Guidance System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Parking Guidance System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart Parking Guidance System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Parking Guidance System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Parking Guidance System Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414