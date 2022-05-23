Pyrvinium Pamoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyrvinium Pamoate in global, including the following market information:
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Pyrvinium Pamoate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pyrvinium Pamoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pyrvinium Pamoate include Dideu Group, Changzhou Yuanda Pharmaceutical Chemical, Hairui, Norna Group and Cayman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pyrvinium Pamoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Anthelmintic
Chemical Reagent
Other
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pyrvinium Pamoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pyrvinium Pamoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pyrvinium Pamoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pyrvinium Pamoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Pyrvinium Pamoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dideu Group
Changzhou Yuanda Pharmaceutical Chemical
Hairui
Norna Group
Cayman
