Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) (CAS#101-37-1) is a colorless transparent liquid, can significantly improve the strength, rigid and thermostability of plastics products, and can make products be used at about 250 for a long term.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) in global, including the following market information:
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) include NEO Chemical, Evonik, Prefere Resins, Dideu Group, Farida Technology, Hangzhou Keli Chemical, Zigong Tianlong Chemical, Haihang Group and Dayang Chem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 99%
- Purity 99.5%
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cross-linking Agent
- Hardener
- Other
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NEO Chemical
- Evonik
- Prefere Resins
- Dideu Group
- Farida Technology
- Hangzhou Keli Chemical
- Zigong Tianlong Chemical
- Haihang Group
- Dayang Chem
- Guangzhou Jiangyan Chemical
