Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) (CAS#101-37-1) is a colorless transparent liquid, can significantly improve the strength, rigid and thermostability of plastics products, and can make products be used at about 250 for a long term.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) include NEO Chemical, Evonik, Prefere Resins, Dideu Group, Farida Technology, Hangzhou Keli Chemical, Zigong Tianlong Chemical, Haihang Group and Dayang Chem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cross-linking Agent

Hardener

Other

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Triallyl Cyanurate (TAC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NEO Chemical

Evonik

Prefere Resins

Dideu Group

Farida Technology

Hangzhou Keli Chemical

Zigong Tianlong Chemical

Haihang Group

Dayang Chem

Guangzhou Jiangyan Chemical

