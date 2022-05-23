Bra Lace Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A bra is a form-fitting undergarment designed to support or cover the wearer’s breasts. Bras are designed for a variety of purposes, including enhancing a woman’s breast size, creating cleavage, or for other aesthetic, fashion or more practical considerations. Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses may have built-in breast support. Nursing bras are designed to facilitate breastfeeding. Some women have a medical and surgical need for brassieres, but most women wear them for fashion or cultural reasons.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bra Lace Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bra Lace Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bra Lace Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elastic Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bra Lace Fabric include Best Pacific, Sun Hing Industries Holding, Lauma Fabrics, HongDa, Liebaert and Marand, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bra Lace Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Bra Lace Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elastic Fabrics

Inelastic Fabric

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Padded Bra

Non-Padded Bra

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bra Lace Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bra Lace Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bra Lace Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bra Lace Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bra Lace Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Best Pacific

Sun Hing Industries Holding

Lauma Fabrics

HongDa

Liebaert

Marand

