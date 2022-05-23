Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The prestressed concrete pusher is used to push the steel strand into the designated position before the steel strand tensioning starts, or it is used to extract the excess part to achieve the best tensioning effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher in global

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Strand Pusher Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher include Henan Prestressing Equipment, Zhengzhou Lead Equipment, Liuzhou Lingqiao Prestressed Machinery, Shaanxi Zhongtuo Mine Equipment, Paul Maschinenfabrik, Gaode Equipment, PJM Industrial, Wartex System Pvt and Cangzhou Dixin Roll Forming Machine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Strand Pusher

Multi-strand Pusher

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Precast Beam Manufacturing

Cast-in-place Beam Manufacturing

Others

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher revenues in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher sales in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henan Prestressing Equipment

Zhengzhou Lead Equipment

Liuzhou Lingqiao Prestressed Machinery

Shaanxi Zhongtuo Mine Equipment

Paul Maschinenfabrik

Gaode Equipment

PJM Industrial

Wartex System Pvt

Cangzhou Dixin Roll Forming Machine

Liuzhou Xuanqiao Prestressing Force Machinery

Mau Quan International Company

