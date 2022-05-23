Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The prestressed concrete pusher is used to push the steel strand into the designated position before the steel strand tensioning starts, or it is used to extract the excess part to achieve the best tensioning effect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher in global, including the following market information:
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Strand Pusher Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher include Henan Prestressing Equipment, Zhengzhou Lead Equipment, Liuzhou Lingqiao Prestressed Machinery, Shaanxi Zhongtuo Mine Equipment, Paul Maschinenfabrik, Gaode Equipment, PJM Industrial, Wartex System Pvt and Cangzhou Dixin Roll Forming Machine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Strand Pusher
Multi-strand Pusher
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Precast Beam Manufacturing
Cast-in-place Beam Manufacturing
Others
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Prestressed Concrete Strand Pusher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henan Prestressing Equipment
Zhengzhou Lead Equipment
Liuzhou Lingqiao Prestressed Machinery
Shaanxi Zhongtuo Mine Equipment
Paul Maschinenfabrik
Gaode Equipment
PJM Industrial
Wartex System Pvt
Cangzhou Dixin Roll Forming Machine
Liuzhou Xuanqiao Prestressing Force Machinery
Mau Quan International Company
