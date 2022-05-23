Abrasive Metering Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The abrasive metering valve is installed at the mouth of the pipe for conveying abrasive, some of which can be opened and closed in time, and can be used to record the amount of abrasive fed into the machine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Abrasive Metering Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Abrasive Metering Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Abrasive Metering Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disc Style Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Abrasive Metering Valve include Clemco, Centurywise, Axxiom Manufacturing, Applied Concepts, Airblast, Abrasive Blasting Service and Supplies, N.A.Robson multimedia Blast, Media Valve and Blast It All, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Abrasive Metering Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disc Style Valves
Plunger Style Valves
Ball Valves
Butterfly Valves
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sander
Sandblaster
Shot Blasting
Others
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Metering Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Abrasive Metering Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Abrasive Metering Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Abrasive Metering Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Abrasive Metering Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clemco
Centurywise
Axxiom Manufacturing
Applied Concepts
Airblast
Abrasive Blasting Service and Supplies
N.A.Robson multimedia Blast
Media Valve
Blast It All
International Surface Technologies
General Engineering
Blastech
Zoro Tools
SAFE Systems
