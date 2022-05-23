Electric Power Fitting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Power Fitting in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Power Fitting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Power Fitting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Power Fitting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Power Fitting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Suspension Clamp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Power Fitting include JiangDong Group, Yongjiu electric power fittings Co., China Energy Engineering Corporation, Power Construction Corporation of China, Jiangsu Jiekai Electric Power Equipment, Gulifa, Tian Nan, Hubbell Power Systems and MacLean Power Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Power Fitting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Electric Power Fitting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Power Fitting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Suspension Clamp
Strain Clamp
Link fitting
Protective fitting
Others
Global Electric Power Fitting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Power Fitting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
High Voltage
Medium Voltage
Low Voltage
Global Electric Power Fitting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Power Fitting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Power Fitting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Power Fitting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Power Fitting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Power Fitting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JiangDong Group
Yongjiu electric power fittings Co.
China Energy Engineering Corporation
Power Construction Corporation of China
Jiangsu Jiekai Electric Power Equipment
Gulifa
Tian Nan
Hubbell Power Systems
MacLean Power Systems
Fron Electric
Changan Group
Hongqi Group Electric Power Fittings
