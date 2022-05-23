LiPF6 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of LiPF6 in global, including the following market information:

Global LiPF6 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LiPF6 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five LiPF6 companies in 2021 (%)

The global LiPF6 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soild LiPF6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LiPF6 include Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology, Jiangsu Xintai Material Technology, Do-Fluoride New Materials, Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology, Sinochem Lantian, Morita New Energy Materials, Foosung, Shandong Shida Shenghua and Yongtai Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LiPF6 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global LiPF6 Market, by Form, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global LiPF6 Market Segment Percentages, by Form, 2021 (%)

Soild LiPF6

Liquid LiPF6

Global LiPF6 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global LiPF6 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Li-on Battery

ESS Li-on Battery

Consumer Electronics Li-on Battery

Other

Global LiPF6 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global LiPF6 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LiPF6 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LiPF6 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LiPF6 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies LiPF6 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Jiangsu Xintai Material Technology

Do-Fluoride New Materials

Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology

Sinochem Lantian

Morita New Energy Materials

Foosung

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Yongtai Technology

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

NGF Chemical

Tianjin Jinniu Power Sources Material

Befar Group

Kanto Denka

Stella Chemifa

