LiPF6 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LiPF6 in global, including the following market information:
Global LiPF6 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global LiPF6 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five LiPF6 companies in 2021 (%)
The global LiPF6 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soild LiPF6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LiPF6 include Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology, Jiangsu Xintai Material Technology, Do-Fluoride New Materials, Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology, Sinochem Lantian, Morita New Energy Materials, Foosung, Shandong Shida Shenghua and Yongtai Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the LiPF6 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global LiPF6 Market, by Form, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global LiPF6 Market Segment Percentages, by Form, 2021 (%)
- Soild LiPF6
- Liquid LiPF6
Global LiPF6 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global LiPF6 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Li-on Battery
- ESS Li-on Battery
- Consumer Electronics Li-on Battery
- Other
Global LiPF6 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global LiPF6 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LiPF6 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LiPF6 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies LiPF6 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies LiPF6 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
- Jiangsu Xintai Material Technology
- Do-Fluoride New Materials
- Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology
- Sinochem Lantian
- Morita New Energy Materials
- Foosung
- Shandong Shida Shenghua
- Yongtai Technology
- Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)
- NGF Chemical
- Tianjin Jinniu Power Sources Material
- Befar Group
- Kanto Denka
- Stella Chemifa
