EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA-based Solar Encapsulants in global, including the following market information:
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five EVA-based Solar Encapsulants companies in 2021 (%)
The global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EVA Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EVA-based Solar Encapsulants include STR, Mitsui Chemicals, SKC, Hanwha Chemical, TPI Polene, 3M, KENGO, Hangzhou First PV Material Co. and Changzhou Sveck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EVA-based Solar Encapsulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- EVA Film
- EVA Sheet
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Silicon Solar Cells Module
- Thin Film Module
- Others
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global EVA-based Solar Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies EVA-based Solar Encapsulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- STR
- Mitsui Chemicals
- SKC
- Hanwha Chemical
- TPI Polene
- 3M
- KENGO
- Hangzhou First PV Material Co.
- Changzhou Sveck
- HiUV
- Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Co., ltd.
- Vishakha Renewables
- Hangzhou Xinzi New Energy
