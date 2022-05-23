Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Intelligent Headlight in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Intelligent Headlight companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Intelligent Headlight market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adaptive Front-lighting System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Intelligent Headlight include Koito, Marelli, Hella, Valeo, Stanley Electric, Hyundai Mobis, Varroc and ZKW Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Intelligent Headlight manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Adaptive Front-lighting System
- Adaptive Driving Beam System
Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Intelligent Headlight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Intelligent Headlight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Intelligent Headlight sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Intelligent Headlight sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Koito
- Marelli
- Hella
- Valeo
- Stanley Electric
- Hyundai Mobis
- Varroc
- ZKW Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Intelligent Headlight Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Intelligent Headlight Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Intelligent Headlight Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Intelligent Headlight Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Intelligent Headlight Players in Global Market
