Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Lens Shift Method
- Module Tilt Method
Segment by Application
- Digital Cameras
- Digital Camcorders
- Mobile Phones
- Tablets
- Other
By Company
- STMicroelectronics
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ON Semiconductor
- ROHM
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lens Shift Method
1.2.3 Module Tilt Method
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Digital Cameras
1.3.3 Digital Camcorders
1.3.4 Mobile Phones
1.3.5 Tablets
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Production
2.1 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
