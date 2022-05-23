Electronic Ballasts Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Electronic Ballasts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Ballasts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- T5/T5HO Ballasts
- T8/T8HO Ballasts
- T12/T12HO Ballasts
Segment by Application
- Home Use
- Commercial Use
- Industrial Use
By Company
- Helvar
- Universal Lighting Technologies
- LEDVANCE (Sylvania)
- Advance Ballast
- Industrias Sola Basic (ISB)
- Robertson
- Keystone
- Fulham
- Howard
- Lutron
- FLON (Plusrite)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Ballasts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Ballasts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 T5/T5HO Ballasts
1.2.3 T8/T8HO Ballasts
1.2.4 T12/T12HO Ballasts
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Ballasts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Ballasts Production
2.1 Global Electronic Ballasts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Ballasts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Ballasts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Ballasts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Ballasts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Electronic Ballasts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Ballasts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Ballasts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Ballasts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electronic Ballasts Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electronic Ballasts Sales by Region (2017-2022)
