Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic Unidirectional tapes are often referred to as unidirectional (UD) since the reinforcing fibre is in a single direction and continuous. This allows for a wide range of processing techniques

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes include Toray Industries, SABIC, Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation, SGL and Teijin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

SABIC

Evonik Industries

Hexcel Corporation

SGL

Teijin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Players in Global Market

