Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic Unidirectional tapes are often referred to as unidirectional (UD) since the reinforcing fibre is in a single direction and continuous. This allows for a wide range of processing techniques
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes include Toray Industries, SABIC, Evonik Industries, Hexcel Corporation, SGL and Teijin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass fiber
- Carbon fiber
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Sports & Leisure
- Others
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray Industries
- SABIC
- Evonik Industries
- Hexcel Corporation
- SGL
- Teijin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes Players in Global Market
