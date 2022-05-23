Polysilicone-19 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polysilicone-19 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98%-99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polysilicone-19 include Dow, Evonik, Elkem Silicones, BRB International BV, Tinci Materials, KCC Beauty (KCC Basildon), CHT Group, Kobo Products and Nikkol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polysilicone-19 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polysilicone-19 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polysilicone-19 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98%-99%

Above 99%

Other

Global Polysilicone-19 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polysilicone-19 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Other

Global Polysilicone-19 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polysilicone-19 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polysilicone-19 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polysilicone-19 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polysilicone-19 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polysilicone-19 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Evonik

Elkem Silicones

BRB International BV

Tinci Materials

KCC Beauty (KCC Basildon)

CHT Group

Kobo Products

Nikkol

Phoenix Chemical

Siltech

Tinphy New Material

Silok

Lesielle

