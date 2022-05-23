Global Digital PTP Radio Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital PTP Radio market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital PTP Radio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

60GHz 5Gbps, 10Gbps

71-86GHz 5Gbps, 10Gbps

Segment by Application

Commercials

Government

Industrial

Others

By Company

Alcatel-Lucent

Aviat Networks

Ceragon Networks

DragonWave

ELVA-1

Ericsson

Huawei

Intracom Telecom

Moseley Associates

NEC

SAF Tehnika

SIAE Microelettronica

Siklu

ZTE

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital PTP Radio Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital PTP Radio Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 60GHz 5Gbps, 10Gbps

1.2.3 71-86GHz 5Gbps, 10Gbps

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital PTP Radio Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercials

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Digital PTP Radio Production

2.1 Global Digital PTP Radio Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Digital PTP Radio Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Digital PTP Radio Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Digital PTP Radio Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Digital PTP Radio Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Digital PTP Radio Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Digital PTP Radio Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Digital PTP Radio Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Digital PTP Radio Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Digital PTP Radio Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Digital PTP Radio Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Digital PTP Radio by Region (2023-2028)

