Engineered Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Engineered Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Three Layers Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineered Flooring include Armstrong, Shaw, Mannington, Mohawk, Beaulieu, Bauwerk, Kahrs, Hamberger and Tarkett, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Engineered Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineered Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Three Layers Type
Multilayer Type
Global Engineered Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Engineered Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Engineered Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineered Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineered Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Engineered Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Engineered Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Armstrong
Shaw
Mannington
Mohawk
Beaulieu
Bauwerk
Kahrs
Hamberger
Tarkett
Baltic Wood
Weitzer Parkett
Shengxiang
Jinqiao
Green Flooring
Yihua
Anxin
Shiyou
Depin
Maples
Vohringer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Engineered Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Engineered Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Engineered Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Engineered Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Engineered Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Engineered Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Engineered Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Engineered Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Engineered Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Engineered Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Engineered Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineered Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Engineered Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Engineered Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineered Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
