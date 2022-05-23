Ethenyl Ethanoate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a colorless and irritating liquid, and it is also a raw material for the preparation of a very important polymer in the industry – polyvinyl acetate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethenyl Ethanoate in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ethenyl Ethanoate companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151774/global-ethenyl-ethanoate-forecast-market-2022-2028-56
The global Ethenyl Ethanoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethenyl Ethanoate include Sinopec, GD Younglight Energy, Sipchem, BASF, Clariant, Wacker and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethenyl Ethanoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Reagent Grade
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Automobile Industry
Others
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethenyl Ethanoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethenyl Ethanoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethenyl Ethanoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ethenyl Ethanoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinopec
GD Younglight Energy
Sipchem
BASF
Clariant
Wacker
DowDuPont
Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151774/global-ethenyl-ethanoate-forecast-market-2022-2028-56
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethenyl Ethanoate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethenyl Ethanoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethenyl Ethanoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethenyl Ethanoate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethenyl Ethanoate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethenyl Ethanoate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethenyl Ethanoate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/