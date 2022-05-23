Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3.21 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Para Aramid accounted for a share of 63.39% in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 2.75 billion by 2028 from US$ 1.86 billion in 2021. While Flame Retardant Protection segment is altered to an 4.30 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) include Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Spandex, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, Toray, X-FIPER New Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, and Huvis. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 71.55% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Scope and Segment:
Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
- Dupont
- Teijin
- Yantai Spandex
- Kolon Industries
- Hyosung
- Toray
- X-FIPER New Material
- JSC Kamenskvolokno
- Huvis
Segment by Type
- Para Aramid
- Meta Aramid
Segment by Application
- Flame Retardant Protection
- Automotive
- Rubber Products
- Cables & Wires
- Others
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Sales by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
