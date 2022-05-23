Global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3.21 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Para Aramid accounted for a share of 63.39% in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 2.75 billion by 2028 from US$ 1.86 billion in 2021. While Flame Retardant Protection segment is altered to an 4.30 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/81/global-aramid-fiber-para-meta-market-insights – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) include Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Spandex, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, Toray, X-FIPER New Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, and Huvis. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 71.55% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Scope and Segment:

Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Dupont

Teijin

Yantai Spandex

Kolon Industries

Hyosung

Toray

X-FIPER New Material

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Huvis

Segment by Type

Para Aramid

Meta Aramid

Segment by Application

Flame Retardant Protection

Automotive

Rubber Products

Cables & Wires

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America United States Canada



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia



Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia



Latin America Mexico Brazil Colombia



Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/chemicals-and-materials/81/global-aramid-fiber-para-meta-market-insights

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Email: [email protected]