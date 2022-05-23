Rheological Modifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Rheological Modifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Rheological Modifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rheological Modifier include BYK Additives and Instruments, BASF, DuPont, Lubrizol Corporation, Arkema, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik, Ashland Inc. and Elementis Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rheological Modifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rheological Modifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rheological Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Rheological Modifiers
Inorganic Rheological Modifiers
Global Rheological Modifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rheological Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints and Coatings
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Adhesives and Sealants
Construction
Oil and Gas
Global Rheological Modifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rheological Modifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rheological Modifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rheological Modifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rheological Modifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Rheological Modifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BYK Additives and Instruments
BASF
DuPont
Lubrizol Corporation
Arkema
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Evonik
Ashland Inc.
Elementis Plc
Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.
Croda International Plc
Huaxia Chemicals
Kusumoto
Wanhua
San Nopco Ltd
Qinghong
Kito
