Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fire Resistant Cables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables include Tratos Group, KEI, Nexans, Prysmian, Keystone Cable, Axon’Cable, Leoni AG, Belden Electronics and Coleman Cable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fire Resistant Cables
Flame Retardant Cables
Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tratos Group
KEI
Nexans
Prysmian
Keystone Cable
Axon’Cable
Leoni AG
Belden Electronics
Coleman Cable
Shanghai Delixi
Tsubaki Kabelschlepp
Changzhou Bayi Cable
Tai Sin Electric Cables
Universal Cable
Columbia Wire & Cable Corporation
Naffco
Thermal Wire and Cable
Elsewedy Electric
TPC Wire & Cable Corp.
Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd
RR Kabel
RSCC Wire and Cable
Cleveland Cable Company
Cavicel S.p.A
Helkama Bica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant and Fire Resistant Cables Product Type
