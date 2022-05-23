Blood Filtration Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Filtration Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Filtration Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Filtration Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Filtration Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Filtration Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hemodialysis Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Filtration Device include Asahi Kasei Medical, Braile Biom?dica, Medtronic, GVS, Haemonetics, Infomed, Kaneka, Chengdu Shuanglu and Kawasumi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Filtration Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Filtration Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Filtration Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemodialysis Membrane

Leukocyte Filter

Plasma Separation Membrane

Global Blood Filtration Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Filtration Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Center

Hospital

Others

Global Blood Filtration Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Filtration Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Filtration Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Filtration Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Filtration Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Filtration Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei Medical

Braile Biom?dica

Medtronic

GVS

Haemonetics

Infomed

Kaneka

Chengdu Shuanglu

Kawasumi

Macopharma

Merck

4 Sights by Product

