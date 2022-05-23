Sustainable Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Sustainable Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Hemp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sustainable Fabrics include Felipe Tadd, S. Cafe, Repreve, Aquafil, Tencel Fibres, SeaCell, Lenzing’s Ecovero, Piñatex and Bamboo Fabric Store, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sustainable Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sustainable Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sustainable Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Hemp
Organic Cotton
Organic Linen
Scafe Fabric
Others
Global Sustainable Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sustainable Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Underwear
Jacket
Pants
Others
Global Sustainable Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Sustainable Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sustainable Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sustainable Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sustainable Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Sustainable Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Felipe Tadd
S. Cafe
Repreve
Aquafil
Tencel Fibres
SeaCell
Lenzing’s Ecovero
Piñatex
Bamboo Fabric Store
Sustainable Living Fabrics
STSC
The Natural Loom
Hemp Gallery
Kennard & Kennard
Vivify Textiles
Elevate Textiles
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sustainable Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sustainable Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sustainable Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sustainable Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sustainable Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sustainable Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sustainable Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sustainable Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sustainable Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sustainable Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sustainable Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sustainable Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sustainable Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sustainable Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Fabrics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
