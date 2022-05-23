Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sustainable Recycled Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sustainable Recycled Fibers include REPREVE, Sustana Fiber, Fibre World, CYCLO recycled fibers, Recover, Stein Fibres, SAYA, Hyosung and Sustainable Fiber Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sustainable Recycled Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Cotton

Linen

Tencel

Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Products

Textile

Others

Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sustainable Recycled Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sustainable Recycled Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sustainable Recycled Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sustainable Recycled Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

REPREVE

Sustana Fiber

Fibre World

CYCLO recycled fibers

Recover

Stein Fibres

SAYA

Hyosung

Sustainable Fiber Technologies

Infinited Fiber

Jessgrove

Ferre Yarns

Aquafil

Tencel Fibres

SeaCell

Lenzing’s Ecovero

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sustainable Recycled Fibers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sustainable Recycled Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sustainable Recycled Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sustainable Recycled Fibers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Recycled Fibers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sustainable Recycled Fibers Companies

