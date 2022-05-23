Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Impact Protection Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hip Impact Protection Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hip Impact Protection Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crash Helmet Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hip Impact Protection Equipment include Kaneka, Tytex, Medline, Patterson Medical, Suprima, Skil-Care, AliMed, Personal Safety and Posey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hip Impact Protection Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crash Helmet Type

Energy-absorbing Type

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Nursing Home

Training Center

Other

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hip Impact Protection Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hip Impact Protection Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hip Impact Protection Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hip Impact Protection Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kaneka

Tytex

Medline

Patterson Medical

Suprima

Skil-Care

AliMed

Personal Safety

Posey

Hornsby Comfy Hips

Vital Base

Impactwear

Prevent Products

Bort

HipSaver

Plum Enterprises

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hip Impact Protection Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hip Impact Protection Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Impact Protection Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip Impact Protection Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Impact Protection Equipment Players in Global Market

