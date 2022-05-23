Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs in global, including the following market information:
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plaquenil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs include Sanofi, Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Shanghai Zhongxisanwei, Eli Lilly, Teva, Zydus Cadila, Mylan and Apotex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plaquenil
Methotrexate
Duloxetine
Others
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Pharmacy
Other
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sjogren’s Syndrome Treatment Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sanofi
Silvergate Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Shanghai Zhongxisanwei
Eli Lilly
Teva
Zydus Cadila
Mylan
Apotex
Advanz Pharma
Sun Pharma
Kyung Poong
Ipca Laboratories
Hanlim Pharmaceutical
Bristol Laboratories
Lupin
