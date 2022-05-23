Ferro-molybdenum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ferro-molybdenum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.55~0.6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ferro-molybdenum include Molymet, Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group, China Molybdenum, Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly, Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum, Climax Molybdenum, Jayesh Group and Moly Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ferro-molybdenum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ferro-molybdenum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ferro-molybdenum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.55~0.6

0.6~0.65

0.65~0.7

Above 0.7

Global Ferro-molybdenum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ferro-molybdenum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Alloy Industry

Other

Global Ferro-molybdenum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ferro-molybdenum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ferro-molybdenum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ferro-molybdenum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ferro-molybdenum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ferro-molybdenum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Molymet

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

Climax Molybdenum

Jayesh Group

Moly Metal

