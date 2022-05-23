Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neutral silicone sealants is made of polydimethylsiloxane as the main raw material, supplemented by crosslinking agent, filler, plasticizer, coupling agent and catalyst in a vacuum state. Cures to form elastic silicone rubber by reacting with water in the air at room temperature. Neutral silicone sealants release alcohol as they cure, and has almost no smell, they have better adhesive properties for a greater number of materials including PVC-U, most other plastics, glass, aluminium, lead, stone and masonry, and Polycarbonate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neutral Silicone Sealants in global, including the following market information:
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Neutral Silicone Sealants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neutral Silicone Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fireproof Sealant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neutral Silicone Sealants include Quilosa, Adshead Ratcliffe Arbo, Dowsil, General Electric, Everbuild, Wacker, Hodgson Sealants, Everkem Diversified Products and Swagelok, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neutral Silicone Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fireproof Sealant
Waterproof Sealants
Others
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Insulating Glass
Others
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quilosa
Adshead Ratcliffe Arbo
Dowsil
General Electric
Everbuild
Wacker
Hodgson Sealants
Everkem Diversified Products
Swagelok
Otto Chemie
3C Sealants
3M
ABB
Alcolin
Epoxies
Uponor
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Siemens
Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry
SANDAO
Saly Polymer Materials Research
Ralead
Baoyi Engineering
Carbon
Jointas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neutral Silicone Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neutral Silicone Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neutral Silicone Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neutral Silicone Sealants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neutral Silicone Sealants Companies
