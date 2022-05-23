Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neutral silicone sealants is made of polydimethylsiloxane as the main raw material, supplemented by crosslinking agent, filler, plasticizer, coupling agent and catalyst in a vacuum state. Cures to form elastic silicone rubber by reacting with water in the air at room temperature. Neutral silicone sealants release alcohol as they cure, and has almost no smell, they have better adhesive properties for a greater number of materials including PVC-U, most other plastics, glass, aluminium, lead, stone and masonry, and Polycarbonate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neutral Silicone Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Neutral Silicone Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neutral Silicone Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fireproof Sealant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neutral Silicone Sealants include Quilosa, Adshead Ratcliffe Arbo, Dowsil, General Electric, Everbuild, Wacker, Hodgson Sealants, Everkem Diversified Products and Swagelok, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neutral Silicone Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fireproof Sealant

Waterproof Sealants

Others

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Insulating Glass

Others

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Neutral Silicone Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quilosa

Adshead Ratcliffe Arbo

Dowsil

General Electric

Everbuild

Wacker

Hodgson Sealants

Everkem Diversified Products

Swagelok

Otto Chemie

3C Sealants

3M

ABB

Alcolin

Epoxies

Uponor

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siemens

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry

SANDAO

Saly Polymer Materials Research

Ralead

Baoyi Engineering

Carbon

Jointas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neutral Silicone Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neutral Silicone Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neutral Silicone Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neutral Silicone Sealants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neutral Silicone Sealants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neutral Silicone Sealants Companies

