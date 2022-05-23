Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oxalic acid, a white, crystalline, water-soluble, poisonous acid, first discovered in the juice of the wood sorrel species of oxalis and obtained by reacting carbon monoxide with sodium hydroxide or certain carbohydrates with acids or alkalis: Mainly used for bleaching, the rare earth industry, the pharmaceutical industry and metal processing industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid include Honeywell, Ube Industries, Oxaquim, Punjab Chemicals, Uranus Chemicals, Fengyuan Chemical and Star Oxochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 3N
- 2N
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Ceramics
- Circuit Board Cleaning
- Other
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Electronic Grade Oxalic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- Ube Industries
- Oxaquim
- Punjab Chemicals
- Uranus Chemicals
- Fengyuan Chemical
- Star Oxochem
