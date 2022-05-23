Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solvent naphtha, which are composed of a mixture of hydrocarbons, are used in a variety of application areas and are incorporated in great number of formulated chemical products, including: architectural paints and protective coatings; printing inks and printing press cleaners; other cleaing compounds; pesticides; degreasing formulations; and household products. Solvent naphtha is a general term as each refinery produces its own naphtha with unique initial and final boiling points and other physical and composition characteristics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom in global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152490/global-solvent-naphtha-heavy-arom-forecast-market-2022-2028-123

The global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom market was valued at 4403.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4830.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C9-C10 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom include Shell, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, SK Geo Centric, Hanwha Total, Flint Hills Resources, Haltermann Carless, Braskem and DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C9-C10 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom

C11-C12 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom

Others

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, by End Users, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Segment Percentages, by End Users, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Others

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

ExxonMobil

TotalEnergies

SK Geo Centric

Hanwha Total

Flint Hills Resources

Haltermann Carless

Braskem

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd

Sinopec

CNPC

Jiangsu Hualun

Suzhou Jiutai Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152490/global-solvent-naphtha-heavy-arom-forecast-market-2022-2028-123

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by End Users

1.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/