Metal Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal sealants are sealants used for bonding and gap filling of metal parts, and there are many different sealing materials. Metal sealants protect all types of metals from corrosion, scratches, ultraviolet (UV) damage and abrasion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Metal Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Sealants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Sealants include Dowsil, 3M, ABB, Wacker, General Electric, Quilosa, Henkel Loctite, Bostik and H.B. Fuller, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone Sealants

Polyurethane Sealants

UV Curing Sealants

Others

Global Metal Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace Industry

Others

Global Metal Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Metal Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Metal Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dowsil

3M

ABB

Wacker

General Electric

Quilosa

Henkel Loctite

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Devcon

Dymax

Konishi

Conap

Chem Seal

BASF

Hodgson Sealants

Hernon Manufacturing

Jointas

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry

SANDAO

Saly Polymer Materials Research

Ralead

Baoyi Engineering

Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Sealants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Sealants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Sealants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Sealants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Sealants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Silicone Sealants

