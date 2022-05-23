Linear Phenolic Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Linear phenolic resin is a high-purity novolac resin obtained by the condensation reaction of phenol and formaldehyde. It has narrow molecular weight distribution and low content of free phenol and impurity ions, all reaching the ppm level, providing excellent heat resistance and stable mechanical properties for electronic devices. performance. Suitable for epoxy molding compound and copper clad laminate, low molecular weight can be used as intermediate of special epoxy resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linear Phenolic Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Linear Phenolic Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Linear Phenolic Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Linear Phenolic Resin include Plenco, Hexion, Sbhpp, Allnex Belgium, Kolon Industries, Kangnam Chemical, Jinan Shengquan Group, ZhangJia Gang YaRui Chemical and Shandong Yushi Giant Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Linear Phenolic Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Liquid

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CCL

Molding Powder

Insulation Materials

Others

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Linear Phenolic Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Linear Phenolic Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Linear Phenolic Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Linear Phenolic Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Plenco

Hexion

Sbhpp

Allnex Belgium

Kolon Industries

Kangnam Chemical

Jinan Shengquan Group

ZhangJia Gang YaRui Chemical

Shandong Yushi Giant Chemical

Kuen Bong Chemical Industry

Zhejiang Hangmo New Material

Chang Chun Group

Kuentek Cashew

Shandong Laiwu Runda Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Linear Phenolic Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Linear Phenolic Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Linear Phenolic Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Linear Phenolic Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linear Phenolic Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Linear Phenolic Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linear Phenolic Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Linear Phenolic Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linear Phenolic Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

