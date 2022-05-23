Thermal Cure Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal cure adhesives use thermosetting resins containing reactive groups as adhesives. When the curing agent is added or heated, the molecules of the liquid adhesive can be further polymerized and cross-linked to form a network structure, forming an insoluble and infusible solid adhesive layer to achieve the purpose of bonding. The thermal curing adhesive has high bonding strength. At the same time, it has excellent heat resistance, aging resistance and chemical resistance. It can be cured at room temperature or cured by heating. The former is called room temperature curing adhesive, and the latter is called heating curing adhesive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Cure Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Thermal Cure Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Cure Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Cure Adhesives include 3M, Dow Corning, Henkel Loctite, Sika, Wacker, Permabond, Dymax, BASF and Chemseal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Cure Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic

Melamines

Polyaminophenol

Others

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace Industry

Others

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Cure Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Cure Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Cure Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Thermal Cure Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Dow Corning

Henkel Loctite

Sika

Wacker

Permabond

Dymax

BASF

Chemseal

Bostik

Camie

ITW

Devcon

H.B. Fuller

Fastbond

Scotch-Weld

Weld-On

CHT

Lord

Saint-Gobain

Epoxies

Cemedine

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber & Composites

Magnolia Plastics

Panacol-Elosol

Dexerials

Libang

ChengMing

KANGLIBANG

Sinwe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Cure Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Cure Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Cure Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Cure Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Cure Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Cure Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Cure Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

