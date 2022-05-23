Technology

Agricultural Mineral Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Petroleum oils are highly refined, paraffinic oils that are used to manage pests and diseases of plants. Petroleum oils may be referred to by many names, including horticultural oil, spray oil or white mineral oil. Oils are most effective against soft-bodied insects and mites. They are commonly used against mites, aphids, whiteflies, thrips and mealybugs. Advantages of oils in pest control include safety, effectiveness and limited effects on beneficial insects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Mineral Oil in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Agricultural Mineral Oil companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Agricultural Mineral Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Mineral Oil include Eastern Petroleum, Resolute Oil, IndianOil, Elevon Enterprise India, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Vinayak Oil Industries, HP Lubricants, Sonneborn and Syngenta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Mineral Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 0.99
  • 0.97
  • 0.95
  • Others

 

Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Orchard
  • Crops
  • Rubber Tree
  • Others

 

Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agricultural Mineral Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Agricultural Mineral Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Agricultural Mineral Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Agricultural Mineral Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Agricultural Mineral Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Eastern Petroleum
  • Resolute Oil
  • IndianOil
  • Elevon Enterprise India
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners
  • Vinayak Oil Industries
  • HP Lubricants
  • Sonneborn
  • Syngenta
  • SK
  • Total
  • KALO
  • BRANDT

