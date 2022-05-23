Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alkaline phenolic resin only contains three elements, C, H, O, and does not contain harmful elements such as N, S, P, etc., which can effectively prevent casting defects such as sulfur increase on the surface of the casting, deterioration of the structure, thermal cracking of the casting, and nitrogen holes. . No irritating gas is produced in the process of sand mixing, pouring, molding, etc., which can significantly improve the working environment. It has good moisture absorption resistance, secondary strength at high temperature, good concession and thermoplasticity, especially suitable for the production of iron balls, crankshafts, valve bodies, pump bodies and other castings that are prone to shrinkage and thermal cracking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkaline Phenolic Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Alkaline Phenolic Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alkaline Phenolic Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkaline Phenolic Resin include Asahi Yukizai, Mancuso Chemicals, Mazzon, Vesuvius, Eurotek Foundry Products, Çukurova Kimya, HA International, Chemicals and Research and UCP Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkaline Phenolic Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Liquid

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Iron Casting

Steel Casting

Alloy Casting

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkaline Phenolic Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkaline Phenolic Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkaline Phenolic Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Alkaline Phenolic Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Yukizai

Mancuso Chemicals

Mazzon

Vesuvius

Eurotek Foundry Products

Çukurova Kimya

HA International

Chemicals and Research

UCP Chemicals

Jinan Shengquan Group

Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology

Changle Hengchang Chemical

Cangzhou Dongda Chemical

Shandong Yushi Giant Chemical

Zhuhai Doumen Fulian Molding Materials Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkaline Phenolic Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkaline Phenolic Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkaline Phenolic Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkaline Phenolic Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkaline Phenolic Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkaline Phenolic Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkaline Phenolic Resin Companies

