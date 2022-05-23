New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell in global, including the following market information:
- Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell companies in 2021 (%)
The global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Battery Case Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell include HENAN PengXiang Plastic Co., ZHENGDING, Ebusbar, RiXin, YALUXING and Rongfeng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel Battery Case
- Aluminum Plate Battery Case
- Extruded Aluminum Battery Shell
- Die-cast Aluminum Battery Case
- Aluminum Alloy Battery Case
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Accumulator
- Fuel Cell
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HENAN PengXiang Plastic Co.
- ZHENGDING
- Ebusbar
- RiXin
- YALUXING
- Rongfeng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Overall Market Size
2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Sales by Companies
3.5 Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global New Energy Vehicle Battery Shell Market Research Report 2021