Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Disc Brakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc include Safran, Meggitt, Honeywell, UTC Aerospace Systems, Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology, Chaoma Technology, Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC, Hunan Boyun New Materials and Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Disc Brakes

Dual Disc Brakes

Multiple Disc Brakes

Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Safran

Meggitt

Honeywell

UTC Aerospace Systems

Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology

Chaoma Technology

Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC

Hunan Boyun New Materials

Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material

Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials

SGL Group

Lantai Aviation Equipment

Mersen

Beijing Baimtec Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aeroplane Carbon Brake Disc Companies

