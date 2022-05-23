Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradable disposable tableware is a green alternative to plastic tableware that is used at quick service restaurants and while travelling. Biodegradable disposable tableware produce no waste, which makes it environment friendly. Made out of biodegradable waste such as bagasse, bran of rice, wheat, and maize biodegradable disposable tableware has won growing number users as Generation Z and Millennials focus on making environment-friendly choices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Disposable Tableware in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biodegradable Disposable Tableware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Disposable Tableware include Huhtamki Oyj, Eco-Products, Lollicup USA, Genpak, Natural Tableware, Vegware, Dart Container Corp, AL Bayader and CHUK (Yash Papers Limited), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Disposable Tableware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic



Wood



Bagasse



Others

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household



Commercial

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Disposable Tableware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Biodegradable Disposable Tableware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Biodegradable Disposable Tableware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Biodegradable Disposable Tableware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huhtamki Oyj



Eco-Products



Lollicup USA



Genpak



Natural Tableware



Vegware



Dart Container Corp



AL Bayader



CHUK (Yash Papers Limited)



Solia



Hefty



Dixie Consumer Products



Duni AB



Graphic Packaging International



Pacovis AG



Papstar GmbH



Dispo International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Disposable Tableware Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

