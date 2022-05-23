Technology

Molded Fiber Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
3 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molded Fiber Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

 

Global top five Molded Fiber Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molded Fiber Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molded Fiber Products include UFP Technologies, Huhtamaki, Brodrene Hartmann, Sonoco, EnviroPAK, Nippon Molding, CDL Omni-Pac, Vernacare and Pactiv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molded Fiber Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Molded Fiber Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Trays
  • End Caps
  • Bowls and Cups
  • Others

Global Molded Fiber Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Food and Beverage
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Others

Global Molded Fiber Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Molded Fiber Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Molded Fiber Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Molded Fiber Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Molded Fiber Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • UFP Technologies
  • Huhtamaki
  • Brodrene Hartmann
  • Sonoco
  • EnviroPAK
  • Nippon Molding
  • CDL Omni-Pac
  • Vernacare
  • Pactiv
  • Henry Molded Products
  • Pacific Pulp Molding
  • Keiding
  • FiberCel Packaging
  • Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products
  • Lihua Group
  • Qingdao Xinya
  • Shenzhen Prince New Material
  • Dongguan Zelin
  • Shaanxi Huanke
  • Yulin Paper

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

