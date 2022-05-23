Digital Car Keys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A digital key for a car uses your smartphone to operate a vehicle’s door locks and to start the engine, which means you don’t need to carry the key fob with you.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Car Keys in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Car Keys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Car Keys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Digital Car Keys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Car Keys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BLE Keys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Car Keys include Bosch, Continental, Valeo, DENSO, NXP, Alpine, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and Shanghai Yinji Information Security Consulting Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Car Keys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Car Keys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Car Keys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BLE Keys

NFC Keys

UWB Keys

Global Digital Car Keys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Car Keys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

Fuel Vehicle

Global Digital Car Keys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Car Keys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Car Keys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Car Keys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Car Keys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Digital Car Keys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

Valeo

DENSO

NXP

Alpine

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Shanghai Yinji Information Security Consulting Associates

Giesecke+Devrient

Irdeto

TrustKernel

PATEO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Car Keys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Car Keys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Car Keys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Car Keys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Car Keys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Car Keys Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Car Keys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Car Keys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Car Keys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Car Keys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Car Keys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Car Keys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Car Keys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Car Keys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Car Keys Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Car Keys Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Digital Car Keys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

