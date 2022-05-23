Workwear and Uniforms Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Workwear uniforms are referred to all those clothing which are worn for work.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Workwear and Uniforms in global, including the following market information:

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Workwear and Uniforms companies in 2021 (%)

The global Workwear and Uniforms market was valued at 87390 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 115890 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Workwear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Workwear and Uniforms include VF Corporation, Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC, Fristads Kansas Group, Carhartt, Inc., Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, Alsico, UniFirst Corporation, Cintas Corporation and A. Lafont SAS and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Workwear and Uniforms manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Workwear



Corporate Workwear



Uniforms

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing



Service



Mining



Agriculture & Forestry



Medical & Healthcare



Catering & Hospitality



Schools



Home Services



Transportation



Others

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Workwear and Uniforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Workwear and Uniforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Workwear and Uniforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Workwear and Uniforms sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Workwear and Uniforms sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VF Corporation



Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., LLC



Fristads Kansas Group



Carhartt, Inc.



Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel



Alsico



UniFirst Corporation



Cintas Corporation



A. Lafont SAS



Sioen N.V.

