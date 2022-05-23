Patient Stretcher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Patient Stretchers (Medical Stretchers) are mainly used in acute out of hospital care situations by emergency medical service(EMS). The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, rising hospitalization, and technological advancements are major driving factors for the growth of this market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Stretcher in global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Stretcher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Patient Stretcher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Patient Stretcher companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Stretcher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transport Stretchers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Stretcher include Hill-Rom Holdings, Stryker, Mac Medical, TransMotion Medical Inc., Fu Shun Hsing Technology, Narang Medical Limited, ROYAX, Advanced Instrumentations and Gendron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Patient Stretcher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Stretcher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transport Stretchers

Procedural Stretchers

Specialty Stretchers

Global Patient Stretcher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Community First Aid

Hospitals

Others

Global Patient Stretcher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Stretcher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Stretcher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Patient Stretcher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Patient Stretcher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hill-Rom Holdings

Stryker

Mac Medical

TransMotion Medical Inc.

Fu Shun Hsing Technology

Narang Medical Limited

ROYAX

Advanced Instrumentations

Gendron

GF Health Products

Spencer Italia

