Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-money Laundering Solution market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-money Laundering Solution market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

    • Transaction Monitoring Software

 

    • Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

 

    • Customer Identity Management Software

 

    • Compliance Management Software

 

  • Others

Segment by Application

    • Bank

 

    • Insurance Company

 

  • Financial Institution

By Company

    • Oracle

 

    • Thomson Reuters

 

    • Fiserv

 

    • SAS

 

    • SunGard

 

    • Experian

 

    • ACI Worldwide

 

    • Tonbeller

 

    • Banker’s Toolbox

 

    • Nice Actimize

 

    • CS&S

 

    • Ascent Technology Consulting

 

    • Targens

 

    • Verafin

 

    • EastNets

 

    • AML360

 

    • Aquilan

 

    • AML Partners

 

    • Truth Technologies

 

  • Safe Banking Systems

By Region

    • North America

 

    • United States

 

    • Canada

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • UK

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia-Pacific

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Australia

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • Latin America

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Rest of Latin America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Transaction Monitoring Software
1.2.3 Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
1.2.4 Customer Identity Management Software
1.2.5 Compliance Management Software
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bank
1.3.3 Insurance Company
1.3.4 Financial Institution
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Anti-money Laundering Solution Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Anti-money Laundering Solution Industry Trends
2.3.2 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Drivers
2.3.3 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Challenges
2.3.4 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Glob

