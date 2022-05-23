Technology

Global Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Enterprise Workflow Automation Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Workflow Automation Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

    • On-Premise

 

  • Cloud-Based

Segment by Application

    • SMEs

 

    • Large Enterprises

 

  • Other Users

By Company

    • IBM

 

    • Salesforce

 

    • ZOHO

 

    • KiSSFLOW

 

    • Nintex

 

    • Zapier

 

    • Serena Business Manager

 

    • ProcessMaker

 

    • ProWorkflow

 

    • dapulse

 

    • Comindware Tracker

 

    • TRACKVIA

 

    • CANEA Workflow

 

    • Process Street

 

    • Flokzu

 

    • Cflow

 

  • Intellimas

By Region

    • North America

 

    • United States

 

    • Canada

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • UK

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia-Pacific

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Australia

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • Latin America

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Rest of Latin America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-Premise
1.2.3 Cloud-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 SMEs
1.3.3 Large Enterprises
1.3.4 Other Users
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Enterprise Workflow Automation Software Players by Revenue
3.1

