Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) in global, including the following market information:

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology

Global top five Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) include TCI, Kuraray, Shanghai Shenju Chemical, Shandong Chengtai New Material, GlpBio Technology, LLUCH ESSENCE, ABA Chem, Zhejiang Medicine and Zhejiang NHU and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Pesticide Intermediate

Other

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Prenol (3-Methyl-2-buten-1-ol) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

Kuraray

Shanghai Shenju Chemical

Shandong Chengtai New Material

GlpBio Technology

LLUCH ESSENCE

ABA Chem

Zhejiang Medicine

Zhejiang NHU

Hangzhou Hairui

