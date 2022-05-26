Global Traffic Managements Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Traffic Managements market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traffic Managements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
- Freeway Management System
- Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
- Advanced Public Transportation System
- Others
Segment by Application
- Info-mobility
- Urban Traffic
- Inter-Urban
- Parking Management
- Others
By Company
- IBM Corporation
- GE Transportation
- Cisco Systems
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Swarco
- Siemens
- TomTom
- Thales Group
- Cubic
- Cellint Traffic Solution
- Fujitsu
- Q-Free
- Imtech
- Kyosan Electric
- SICE
- Iteris
- Peek traffic
- E-Hualu
- China ITS (Holdings)
- Enjoyor
- Datang Telecom
- Wantong Technology
- Hisense TransTech
- China Shipping Network Technology
- Dahua Technology
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Baokang Electronic
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Traffic Managements Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
1.2.3 Freeway Management System
1.2.4 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
1.2.5 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Traffic Managements Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Info-mobility
1.3.3 Urban Traffic
1.3.4 Inter-Urban
1.3.5 Parking Management
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Traffic Managements Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Traffic Managements Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Traffic Managements Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Traffic Managements Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Traffic Managements Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Traffic Managements Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Traffic Managements Industry Trends
2.3.2 Traffic Managements Market Drivers
2.3.3 Traffic Managements Market Challenges
2.3.4 Traffic Managements Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Traffic Managements Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Traffic Managements
