Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Increasing generation of construction and demolition waste and E-waste worldwide, coupled with favorable government policies, is anticipated to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Scrap Processing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Metal Scrap Processing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Baler Press Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Scrap Processing Equipment include Kiverco, General Kinematics Corporation, Marathon Equipment, American Baler Company, Danieli Centro Recycling, Forrec Srl Recycling Systems, BHS Sonthofen, Metso Corporation and JMC Recycling Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Scrap Processing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Baler Press
Shredders
Granulators
Shears
Separators
Others
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotive & Shipbuilding
Equipment Manufacturing
Consumer Appliances & Electronics
Packaging
Others
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Scrap Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Scrap Processing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Scrap Processing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Scrap Processing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metal Scrap Processing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kiverco
General Kinematics Corporation
Marathon Equipment
American Baler Company
Danieli Centro Recycling
Forrec Srl Recycling Systems
BHS Sonthofen
Metso Corporation
JMC Recycling Ltd.
LEFORT
CP Manufacturing, Inc.
Recycling Equipment Manufacturing
Eldan Recycling A/S
MHM Recycling Equipment
Ceco Equipment Ltd.
