Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Increasing generation of construction and demolition waste and E-waste worldwide, coupled with favorable government policies, is anticipated to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scrap Metal Processing Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Scrap Metal Processing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scrap Metal Processing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Baler Press Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scrap Metal Processing Machine include Kiverco, General Kinematics Corporation, Marathon Equipment, American Baler Company, Danieli Centro Recycling, Forrec Srl Recycling Systems, BHS Sonthofen, Metso Corporation and JMC Recycling Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scrap Metal Processing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Baler Press
Shredders
Granulators
Shears
Separators
Others
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotive & Shipbuilding
Equipment Manufacturing
Consumer Appliances & Electronics
Packaging
Others
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kiverco
General Kinematics Corporation
Marathon Equipment
American Baler Company
Danieli Centro Recycling
Forrec Srl Recycling Systems
BHS Sonthofen
Metso Corporation
JMC Recycling Ltd.
LEFORT
CP Manufacturing, Inc.
Recycling Equipment Manufacturing
Eldan Recycling A/S
MHM Recycling Equipment
Ceco Equipment Ltd.
