Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Increasing generation of construction and demolition waste and E-waste worldwide, coupled with favorable government policies, is anticipated to drive the demand for metal recycling equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scrap Metal Processing Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-scrap-metal-processing-machine-forecast-2022-2028-869

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Scrap Metal Processing Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Scrap Metal Processing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Baler Press Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Scrap Metal Processing Machine include Kiverco, General Kinematics Corporation, Marathon Equipment, American Baler Company, Danieli Centro Recycling, Forrec Srl Recycling Systems, BHS Sonthofen, Metso Corporation and JMC Recycling Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Scrap Metal Processing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Baler Press

Shredders

Granulators

Shears

Separators

Others

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Shipbuilding

Equipment Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Scrap Metal Processing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Scrap Metal Processing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kiverco

General Kinematics Corporation

Marathon Equipment

American Baler Company

Danieli Centro Recycling

Forrec Srl Recycling Systems

BHS Sonthofen

Metso Corporation

JMC Recycling Ltd.

LEFORT

CP Manufacturing, Inc.

Recycling Equipment Manufacturing

Eldan Recycling A/S

MHM Recycling Equipment

Ceco Equipment Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-scrap-metal-processing-machine-forecast-2022-2028-869

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports