Video Measurement System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Measurement System in global, including the following market information:
Global Video Measurement System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Video Measurement System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global top five Video Measurement System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Video Measurement System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bench Top Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Video Measurement System include Starrett, Caltex, NIKON METROLOGY, Thorlabs, Optical Gaging Products, Mitutoyo, OASIS Inspection Systems, Quality Control Solutions and KAZHUGU ALAVUKOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Video Measurement System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Video Measurement System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Measurement System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bench Top
- Floor Standing
Global Video Measurement System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Measurement System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Others
Global Video Measurement System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Video Measurement System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Video Measurement System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Video Measurement System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Video Measurement System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Video Measurement System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Starrett
- Caltex
- NIKON METROLOGY
- Thorlabs
- Optical Gaging Products
- Mitutoyo
- OASIS Inspection Systems
- Quality Control Solutions
- KAZHUGU ALAVUKOL
- ARCS Precision Technology
- Vision Engineering
