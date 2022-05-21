Technology

Glass Gas Discharge Tubes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glass Gas Discharge Tubes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Gas Discharge Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Two Terminal Gas Discharge Tubes
  • Three Terminal Gas Discharge Tubes
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Telecommunications
  • Cable TV Equipment
  • Power Supply
  • Others

By Company

  • Bourns
  • Littelfuse
  • Epcos
  • Raychem
  • Ruilon
  • HuaXinAn
  • D-first Electronic
  • Ningbo Zhengmao
  • Eaton
  • Laird Technologies
  • Lumex Opto
  • Phoenix Contact
  • Taiyo Yuden
  • Weidmuller
  • Heilind Electronics

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

Table of content

